Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have read many times that 3 out of 4 Richmond Public Schools are “intensely segregated,” defined as having a student body that is less than 10% white. How can this be a surprise when, according to the RPS website, the student population as a whole is 9% white? RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras seems to have a goal of spreading this small number of white students as evenly as possible over all Richmond public schools. Will this really help anyone?

James G. Russell.

Midlothian.

