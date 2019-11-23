Goal of RPS plan
mystifies reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have read many times that 3 out of 4 Richmond Public Schools are “intensely segregated,” defined as having a student body that is less than 10% white. How can this be a surprise when, according to the RPS website, the student population as a whole is 9% white? RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras seems to have a goal of spreading this small number of white students as evenly as possible over all Richmond public schools. Will this really help anyone?
James G. Russell.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Nothing like using kids as pawns to satisfy someone's political agenda.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.