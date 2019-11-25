Hanover board's actions

hurtful to many in county

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was deeply disturbed when the Hanover County School Board chose to meet behind closed doors on Nov. 22 to discuss the NAACP lawsuit to change the names of Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School. Not only is our school board appointed rather than elected, but its process is not transparent. Furthermore, the 2018 district survey cited in the RTD news story was not statistically reliable, as it was on a voluntary basis and no attempt was made to reach a broad, representative sample of Hanover County citizens. I strongly believe that our students of all races and backgrounds are negatively affected by walking into schools on a daily basis that turn a blind eye to the effects of slavery and its legacy of ongoing racism. As the Jewish daughter of a Holocaust survivor, I know how words and symbols can lead to hurt and hate, even when those who support them do not mean for them to do so. The people have not spoken, and our children are being hurt by these Confederate symbols and names. It is time for a transparent and representative process.

Rochelle L. Klinger.

Rockville.

