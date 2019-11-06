No longer proud

to be a Virginian

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Being a native of Virginia — the mother of our country and the home of presidents — really made me proud. It appears over my lifetime the state has changed from a conservative bastion of liberty to a very liberal, socialist, regressive point of view. This has come from the tremendous influx of population from very liberal areas that people were trying to escape but they brought their ideas and their ideals along with them, so this once gentile commonwealth now will have to face the ugly truth about this 2019 election. I see socialism on the rise, more wasteful spending, higher taxes, more lawlessness and restrictive gun control. Our present governor and lieutenant governor have set the tone for all of this and the populace has let it happen. I no longer feel welcome in my own home state.

Harold Landis.

Midlothian.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription