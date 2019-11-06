No longer proud
to be a Virginian
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Being a native of Virginia — the mother of our country and the home of presidents — really made me proud. It appears over my lifetime the state has changed from a conservative bastion of liberty to a very liberal, socialist, regressive point of view. This has come from the tremendous influx of population from very liberal areas that people were trying to escape but they brought their ideas and their ideals along with them, so this once gentile commonwealth now will have to face the ugly truth about this 2019 election. I see socialism on the rise, more wasteful spending, higher taxes, more lawlessness and restrictive gun control. Our present governor and lieutenant governor have set the tone for all of this and the populace has let it happen. I no longer feel welcome in my own home state.
Harold Landis.
Midlothian.
