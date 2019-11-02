Attack ads don't offer
solutions to problems
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Negative campaign ads are of no help. Candidates need to stop bashing their opponents and tell us what they would like to do to make our laws more reasonable instead of what they are opposing.
Holly Hartley.
Montpelier.
