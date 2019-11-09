General Assembly change
could benefit women
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If you look at the great seal of the commonwealth of Virginia, you'll see that the foot on the neck of the dispatched tyrant belongs to a woman, vindicating her struggles. A female image for "Sic Semper Tyrannis" is an odd choice for Virginia, so often behind on issues important to women.
It certainly felt that way during the past legislative session for the women waiting for a hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment in the Virginia House Privileges and Elections Committee. The male-dominated committee wouldn’t even allow a discussion, much less a vote, on whether they deemed us “equal.” It felt that way this summer, despite the hundreds of women from Moms Demand Action assembled outside the Capitol, when House Speaker Kirk Cox shut down any discussion of reasonable gun safety legislation. It felt that way when, last year, the Republicans refused to pass legislation that would ban the chaining of dogs even in the coldest temperatures, or raise the minimum wage, or look at prison reform.
Grassroots activists, primarily older women, have been working year-round, organizing, writing postcards, canvassing, working phone banks, networking and running for office. After the previous election, the pundits said we’d be gone. Instead, we’re more powerful than ever.
We will get the ERA, and reasonable gun safety legislation. We will raise the minimum wage. We will protect workers, kids and animals.
I have no idea what our forefathers were thinking when they decided on the "Sic Semper Tyrannis" motto. And, throughout history, it has been used to excuse violence. On Nov. 5, it was used, metaphorically, to take back power from a small group of misogynists, and to hand power over to another group determined to represent our democratic values. All I can say is (metaphorically): Sic Semper Tyrannis, baby.
Holly Hazard.
Falls Church.
(2) comments
Holly Hazard - The what I will call "old ERA" is DEAD. The only way for a NEW ERA to pass would be for it to be newly passed in Congress and go out to the states, anew, for ratification. If it is vague and over general, as the old amendment, it would be locked up in the courts for years as efforts to determine exactly what it means are made. No, it is NOT as simple as some would have you believe. As for gun regulation, I personally do not care if every person in the US is armed to the teeth with everything from a derringer to a bazooka. I care about their MENTAL HEALTH and/or whether or not they are a CRIMINAL. THAT is where the focus needs to be.
Holly Hazard,
Your and thousands of other women's hard work paid off....Now we all have to enact the laws that the Dems we elected ran on....
