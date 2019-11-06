UVA minimum pay raise
annoys alumnus-taxpayer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am incensed that James Ryan, the president of the University of Virginia, has chosen to raise the minimum wage for full-time, benefits-eligible employees to $15 per hour. Perhaps if that were his own money, he would think differently about that decision. As both an alumnus and a Virginia taxpayer, I am very annoyed. He writes me several times a year pleading poverty for the school and soliciting my donations to keep the place running; well, he can kiss my donations goodbye. This emphasizes the saying I have heard for more than 50 years, "Those who can, do; and those who can't, teach."
Holt M. Livesay Sr.
Franklin.
