Impeachment process

political gamesmanship

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

How do we know that the current impeachment process is nothing more than beltway high jinks? Because we already know the outcome before the first vote is taken. The Democratic-led House will vote to impeach President Trump because they believe it is in their political best interests. The Republican-led Senate will subsequently acquit President Trump because they believe that will serve their political best interests.

The impeachment charade has nothing to do with the guilt or innocence of Donald Trump. Rather, it has everything to do with gaming the 2020 presidential election. I am pretty sure this is not what the Founding Fathers had in mind when crafting our constitutional republic. It's no wonder our congressional leaders are less trusted and less popular than the Internal Revenue Service.

David Rayner.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription