Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How do we know that the current impeachment process is nothing more than beltway high jinks? Because we already know the outcome before the first vote is taken. The Democratic-led House will vote to impeach President Trump because they believe it is in their political best interests. The Republican-led Senate will subsequently acquit President Trump because they believe that will serve their political best interests.
The impeachment charade has nothing to do with the guilt or innocence of Donald Trump. Rather, it has everything to do with gaming the 2020 presidential election. I am pretty sure this is not what the Founding Fathers had in mind when crafting our constitutional republic. It's no wonder our congressional leaders are less trusted and less popular than the Internal Revenue Service.
David Rayner.
Richmond.
David Rayner -- It has more to do with "undoing" the results of the 2016 election. I did not vote for Donald Trump and he was definitely NOT the ideal candidate for POTUS. However, the impeachment talk was probably started before he even got the Republican Party nomination.
Nevertheless, impeachment is a political process and it lies totally within the domain of the House of Representatives. THEY and they alone get to decide what constitutes 'high crimes & misdemeanors'. Should they impeach the President, the real spectacle will be underway in the US Senate. It will likely garner more attention than the O.J. trial.
