Industrial development
will end retirement peace
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When I was planning my retirement, I was seeking a peaceful, quiet neighborhood nestled in a natural setting away from the noise and pollution of a major metropolitan area. I was not contemplating living next to the tallest industrial building in Hanover County. Unfortunately, this is now the nightmare situation for me and the other residents of the beautiful new Woodside Meadows at Chickahominy Falls 55-plus community face thanks to a planned industrial development literally across the street from our serene neighborhood (located at Cedar Lane and U.S. Highway 1).
Simply put, this project needs better planning. As things stand, Cedar Lane is the only entrance and exit point for this industrial park. How are residents supposed to enjoy the peace and quiet of Chickahominy Falls if there's constant noise and traffic congestion caused by heavy-duty trucks on this road? This intersection already is very busy. Adding scores of massive trucks to this mix will be incredibly disruptive. This industrial development was planned in a very secretive, irregular manner, with limited or no public input and — as far as I can tell — no traffic study or traffic plan. This developer must be required to come up with a better plan ... not one that calls for the main access point to be literally a few feet away from a 55-and-older retirement community.
I certainly wouldn't have chosen to relocate from San Diego to Richmond — and add my positive economic impact to local businesses — had I known about this disturbing plan to disrupt the lives of all in the Chickahominy Falls community.
Haven't we earned a peaceful, serene retirement haven after working hard and saving for many decades?
Growth is inevitable in all of our communities, but it should be done in a more thoughtful manner that takes into consideration the impact on all stakeholders.
Geoffrey Hulewicz.
Glen Allen.
