It's time for Hanover
to join 21st century
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I just finished reading an RTD news story about the NAACP lawsuit over the names of two Hanover County schools. It seems like the school board members snuck out the back door after the meeting. Hanover should be like the cities of Petersburg and Richmond that have no Confederate names on their schools. It's about time, since we are living in the 21st century, that Hanover County realizes this. The school board should change the names. All it has to do is contact Petersburg Public Schools Superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras to see how they did it.
Jim Wills.
New Kent.
