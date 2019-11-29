Uranium mining poses

threat to adjacent area

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent news story in the RTD referred to the Coles Hill uranium deposit near Chatham as "the largest untapped uranium deposit in the nation with an estimated value of $6 billion." I disagree. Uranium deposits are scattered all along Virginia's hills and mountains, and I am quite familiar with one in Fairfax County and another near Culpeper. The people of Fairfax told Marline Uranium "thanks, but no thanks" many years ago and so did the private land owner near Culpeper. It costs millions of dollars to test-drill a uranium site, and for that reason only Coles Hill has been tested and its deposit was found to be midsized with medium-grade ore. The Culpeper site has richer surface deposits than Coles Hill, and chances are there are many other sites across the state that are bigger and better than Coles Hill.

Nothing impacts an area more negatively than a uranium mine. Virginia Uranium continues to misrepresent the Coles Hill deposit for financial gain, and its smoke-blowing tactics are nothing more than a disservice to the truth. If the truth be known, Coles Hill is a probably a stalking horse for the uranium mining industry, which would love to have the moratorium on uranium mining lifted statewide. Should that happen, you might just find a uranium mine in your backyard. Heaven forbid!

Jack Dunavant.

We the People of Virginia Inc.

Halifax.

