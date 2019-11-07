Nats' behavior raised bar
for teams, lawmakers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Washington Nationals baseball team and organization certainly have raised the bar for all other sports teams. They made me proud to see a team that stood when the national anthem was played, who taught us to never give up when we are down, who played as a team and not individually (a key to success), who showed respect for each other and for the president and went to the White House even though all did not necessarily agree with his policies. This team is loved by millions of fans who also behaved and did not burn down buildings and turn cars over when the team won. I hope other sports teams will try to follow their example.
If only people whom we voted for to run our country would work together and get along like this team, then great accomplishments would happen in our country. Congratulations to the Nationals.
Jackie Bratton.
Glen Allen.
