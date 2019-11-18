Autonomous cars might
affect small town revenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The race to create and have widespread use of autonomous vehicles should be very concerning to the governments of small towns. This occurred to me as I was driving home from school for the summer. I passed through several small towns and received speeding tickets in all of them. Besides making me think about my driving habits, I also thought about why I was only getting stopped in small towns. Turns out speeding tickets and other traffic violations make up as much as 75% of the revenue of some small towns, and they are notorious for setting up speed traps and other methods to keep these numbers high.
If autonomous vehicles take over and become integrated into the general public, these towns will lose a very large portion of their revenue. Why? Because auto manufacturers cannot make and sell a car that is programmed to break the law, therefore these cars must comply with all traffic laws. So if people start driving cars that don’t speed, there won't be any speeding tickets. No speeding tickets, no revenue. Without it, taxes must go up. I wouldn’t be surprised if local governments imposed a much higher tax on registering autonomous vehicles to make up for this loss in revenue. On top of this, budget cuts in small towns might increase (goodbye infrastructure).
This is one of the many challenges that will come with autonomous vehicles, and this one in particular is being overlooked.
Large cities also will be affected, but not to the same extent that small towns in rural America will be hurt.
Jacob Gann.
Lexington.
