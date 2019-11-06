Voting privilege
unites Americans
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Such a pleasure on Election Day, seeing all those people proudly wearing their “I Voted” stickers. Imagine, a little sticky piece of paper able to unite Americans and make them feel proud despite party affiliations. There is hope.
Jacqueline Scarsella.
Bon Air.
