Editor, Times Dispatch:

Such a pleasure on Election Day, seeing all those people proudly wearing their “I Voted” stickers. Imagine, a little sticky piece of paper able to unite Americans and make them feel proud despite party affiliations. There is hope.

Jacqueline Scarsella.

Bon Air.

