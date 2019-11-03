Determine true problem

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many in Virginia attack the National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment to curb gun violence. I've never met anyone who favors gun violence. Let's carefully determine what the true problem is before adopting more "feel-good" laws. It's no coincidence that jurisdictions with the most restrictive gun laws also are those with the most gun violence. Emotional decisions are rarely good ones.

James M. Trent.

Henrico.

