Letter on reparations
touched chord for reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would just like to respond to Karla Westfall Hunt’s Correspondent of the Day letter, "Remaining neutral not an option on reparations." It was so honest, well-written and convincing, that there is really nothing much to add. I, too, am the beneficiary of white privilege (as if being white were something I’ve accomplished or can take any credit for). For instance, I have never had a reason to fear the police — not because I never do anything wrong, but because I am a small, older white woman, and thus, they don’t see me as a threat. To her excellent examples of the ways black people have been discriminated against for generations, I would just add segregated schooling (or no schooling at all, as with the closing of schools during Massive Resistance.) I thank her for writing and making her points so well. And I plan to read the book she recommended, “The Color of Law,” by Richard Rothstein.
Jan Budryk.
Sandston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you, Jan, for reminding people about the MASS RESISTANCE movement to integration of schools and IT WORKED... We have not made much progress and what we have seen is being reversed at an alarming rate... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.