'Blue state' leaves

reader feeling blue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After a review of the "new landscape full of opportunity" touted by Gov. Ralph Northam in the RTD front-page news story "This is a blue state," I am indeed "blue." I was deeply saddened to read that none of the priorities touted by Northam will benefit the backbone of the Virginia's citizenry. That is, the hardworking taxpayers. It appears that the people who pay the bills are now the minority in the commonwealth.

Jeff Easter.

Crozier.

