'Blue state' leaves
reader feeling blue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After a review of the "new landscape full of opportunity" touted by Gov. Ralph Northam in the RTD front-page news story "This is a blue state," I am indeed "blue." I was deeply saddened to read that none of the priorities touted by Northam will benefit the backbone of the Virginia's citizenry. That is, the hardworking taxpayers. It appears that the people who pay the bills are now the minority in the commonwealth.
Jeff Easter.
Crozier.
Jeff Easter - Yeah, we can look forward to our taxes going up and other problems. Hopefully people will get a big dose of the negatives of the Democrats and vote Republican next time.
it's been 4 days since the election...And you're writing another on woe is me and the commonwealth...Dude....Get a grip and see what comes before you wail....
