Trump should not ignore

those endangered by fires

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

New fires have been springing up on almost a daily basis in California. This appears to be the new normal. Many people are forced to flee their homes. Those with limited resources suffer the most and there is plenty of suffering going on. I have not seen any mention of federal attention and resources being allocated to address this crisis. I understand that, from a political perspective, President Donald Trump is at odds with the governing administration in California. Is that a reasonable justification for him not focusing on what is happening there? Will he go and see, first hand, what is going on? Isn’t he also the president of the people who live in California? As far as I can tell, he does not appear to view it that way and I find that to be totally unacceptable.

Joel A. Blum.

Richmond.

