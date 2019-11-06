Marshall did not foresee

judiciary manipulation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The RTD's primer on Chief Justice John Marshall in the recent Insight section was welcome and timely.

An independent judiciary and an effective system of checks and balances for the branches of government — what an astounding legacy he provided for our country.

His words provide powerful reminders for today's elected leaders:

"What is it that makes us trust our judges? Their independence in office and manner of appointment."

Is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., aware of  this?

Between 2009 and 2013, he blocked 79 judicial nominees. Until then, only 68 presidential nominees had been blocked in the history of the U.S.

In 2016, McConnell and his fellow Senate Republicans refused to consider the nomination of Merrick Garland for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, against the clear mandate of the Constitution.

In 2017, he eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees to allow the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch.

For President Trump's nominees, McConnell cut debate time from 30 hours to two to continue a stacking of the federal judiciary.

Chief Justice Marshall never imagined that a single senator could manipulate the judiciary in such a sordid and shameful manner.

John OBrion.

Midlothian.

