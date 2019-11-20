Landlord balks at action
on delinquent tenants
Editor, Times Dispatch:
It is discouraging for those of us who are landlords to read Mayor Levar Stoney and "advocacy" groups feel it's OK to be delinquent with paying all rent that is due on time as agreed. It is not OK. A lease signed by a tenant(s) is a legally binding agreement that reads "x" rent is due on "x" date monthly. A lease does not read "Pay what you can or pay one-half or three-quarters of your rent." When a tenant fails to pay rent as agreed at lease signing, it creates a hardship for the landlord in the court system. In most cases, it can take up to three months to be paid, if at all. In the meantime, the landlord must continue to service the loan out of his/her own pocket, which sometimes can be difficult to do. My experience has been that, in a majority of cases, the landlord walks away with an unlawful detainer, which by no means guarantees payment for any amount. Does anyone think the bank holding the note will be OK when/if the property owner makes a partial mortgage payment? No amount less than the mortgage payment previously agreed to is acceptable to the bank.
John C. Thornton.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.