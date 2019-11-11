Virginia native
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How disappointing to learn that apparently Gov. Ralph Northam expects me to leave the state. Born in Richmond and having lived in Virginia since 1981, I am a Republican and, it seems, no longer welcome in this “blue state.” My Republican allegiance is allied with what are, for me, crucial issues, but I have been known to vote for a Democrat when he or she was the better candidate, and those issues were not in play. However, when Northam gleefully proclaimed, “This is a blue state,” I had the distinct impression that my opinions, my vote, even my presence were no longer relevant.
To my mind, a General Assembly that is potentially 56% Democratic blue and 44% Republican red is distinctly purple.
Regardless of the proportions, though, I would hope that the governor of the state would do everything in his power to reassure all its citizens that, in this time of such political divisiveness, they are welcome participants in the political process and that their opinions and concerns would be thoughtfully considered and addressed, not rejected out of hand. I suppose that Northam would prefer that we Republicans move out so that people like New York’s Michael Bloomberg could move in. According to a recent story in The Washington Post, Bloomberg or organizations he founded made monetary or in-kind donations to Virginia’s Democratic candidates of nearly $3.275 million. Of course, Bloomberg wasn’t born in Virginia and doesn’t live here, but he is the right political color.
I realize that my opinion is of no consequence to Gov. “Blue State” Northam, but I hope that our other newly elected representatives, Republican and Democratic, will conscientiously seek to understand opposing viewpoints and will work to ensure that a spirit of cooperation and reasoned debate govern our General Assembly.
Karen Carroll.
Richmond.
Karen Carroll.
You assume much...None of it factual...And regardless of how much you make up nonsensical arguments a GA with 56% Dem and 44% GOP is a Blue state...All the rest of your letter is just your Republicans lost....Oh Noes.....Your tears and lamentations taste like Strawberries....
