Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to correspondent H.V. Traywick, thanks to “universal suffrage,” we have “opened the field to demagogues, whose greed for office has them delving ever deeper in the mire for ignorant and irresponsible votes.” A “mob” now determines our republic. The “dream of perfect equality” is wrong-headed and will lead to “totalitarian nightmare.”
Apparently, the ideals espoused by Virginian Thomas Jefferson were wrong.
Who are these ignorant and irresponsible voters? Who would he eliminate from the polls? The center-left? Women? Newly minted U.S. citizens from South America? African Americans?
Sounds to me as if he and other mossback Virginians would, given free rein, return us to a time when white men only — preferably descendants of those who arrived on the Susan Constant, the Godspeed and the Discovery — would have the right to vote.
“[N]ative of Virginia” Harold Landis similarly feels that the voters have let him down by voting for progressive — yet somehow “regressive” — come-heres. This attitude must go by the wayside. The minute someone moves into our commonwealth and has met the requirements for residency, he or she is a Virginian, on equal status with those of us who, like me, are natives.
Perhaps he and those who agree with this mindset should consider a move to a more enlightened state than their Virginia of today. No one is building a fence around him. I could suggest some potential localities full of people who feel as he does, somewhere he could “escape” to yet bring his conservative “ideas” and “ideals” with him.
He, too — almost immediately — would be a resident, a Mississippian, a South Carolinian, whatever: Eligible to vote in the next election, and smart enough to be insulted by “natives” who think less of him simply because he arrived on the scene later than they did.
Karen Owen.
Richmond.
How ironic (moronic?) that refugees from failed socialist Schiff-hole countries AND Dem controlled states endeavor to bring the same failed policies that encouraged them to relocate with them.
Secure in the knowledge that either they'll get it right THIS time... or worst case scenario it will take a decade (or two) before their subversive programs / agenda manage to ruin their new "home".
Same as it ever was...
Ms Owen, thank you for the excellent letter. You are firing on all cylinders. Kudos.
