Virginia did not roll up

welcome mat after Nov. 5

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am sorry to read that correspondent Karen Carroll no longer feels welcome in Virginia because it is a blue state. I have been to California and I can say that life goes on and people go about their business. Same situation in West Virginia. Do not pay any attention to the drivel from politicians who seem to imply that if the other party wins the election, the sky will fall and the dead will walk the streets. These things won’t happen. So stay here in Virginia and enjoy yourself.

Ken Knust.

North Chesterfield.

