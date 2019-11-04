Foreign interference
in elections is illegal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When a member of Congress takes the oath of office, this is what is sworn: "I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States. ...” The oath does not say “to defend the President of the United States.”
Where is the Republicans’ integrity? Integrity is "the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles.”
Do most Republicans honestly feel Donald Trump has put the country and the Constitution before his own self-interests? They argue he has done nothing illegal. Not according to federal elections laws.
Ellen L. Weintraub, the head of the Federal Elections Commission, said, “Let me make something 100% clear to the American public and anyone running for public office: It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election. This is not a novel concept. Electoral intervention from foreign governments has been considered unacceptable since the beginnings of our nation. Our Founding Fathers sounded the alarm about 'foreign Interference, Intrigue, and Influence.' Anyone who solicits or accepts foreign assistance risks being on the wrong end of a federal investigation. Any political campaign that receives an offer of a prohibited donation from a foreign source should report that offer to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
One question to pose to every Republican: “Are you saying if a Democratic presidential candidate contacted a foreign country such as Russia, and Russia agreed to provide dirt on Donald Trump for a promise to lift sanctions and withhold aid to Ukraine if they won the election, that would be OK and not grounds for impeachment? Yes or no.”
Make each Republican go on record answering that question and then look in the mirror.
Kenneth Olshansky.
Glen Allen.
Kenneth Olshansky,
The Republican Party has been completely overtaken and is under the control of Trump. They've abandoned their oaths to the constitution and are loyal to Trump regardless of his criminality....
