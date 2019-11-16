Illumination wastes

power, fades out night sky

Editor, Richmond Times Dispatch,

I am hoping that Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will not grandly illuminate tall buildings downtown for the holidays this year. This is a waste of money and electric power, and contributes to light pollution for no reason at all. The reindeer and Christmas tree lighting should provide enough festivities and fun, while not further fading out the night sky for the wildlife that rely on it, and for those of us who enjoy stargazing.

Laura Graham.

Powhatan.

