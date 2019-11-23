Legalizing marijuana
would boost tax revenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Anybody in Virginia paying sales tax on their marijuana purchases? Seriously, millions use it and would love to see decriminalization, but total legalization and regulation would be the only realistic approach. Incremental easing is expensive, confusing, cumbersome, redundant and eventually arrives at the same place.
Colorado has surpassed $1 billion in pot tax revenue in less than five years. This money went to school/educational projects, with the excess padding the general fund. At last, a tax people will literally stand in line to pay.
Expect broad support. Legalizing marijuana creates a new high-growth industry employing tens of thousands, provides medical options not currently available, and eliminates victimless prosecutions. Uneven application of the law has created an unfairness, largely in our poorer communities, while at the same time allowing a black market to flourish. All this can be corrected.
Our newly elected legislators have the opportunity to prove their commitment to liberty, fairness, fiscal responsibility and common sense. It is time for expedient attention and bold action.
Steve Lapkin.
Henrico.
While I would never touch the stuff if it were totally legal, I understand that our current approach has been an abject failure. As far as counting on it for tax revenue? We ought not count those chickens. There is a strong chance that many people will end up just growing their own instead of purchasing it at the local pot store.
