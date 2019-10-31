County continues to grow at expense of trees

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My family moved to Chesterfield County in 1977, and it didn’t take long for me to realize the lack of environmental, aesthetic, infrastructural or commonsense planning in the growth of this county. Over the course of the past 40-plus years, this has not changed. As I continue to read stories in the newspaper like “Mexican packaging company planning Chesterfield plant,” which will use 100 acres, and “Chesterfield supervisors approve Carvana facility,” which will use 184 acres, I realize my nightmare has come true: Chesterfield County will not stop until every last tree in the county has been felled. Progress? I don’t think so. Reckless? Yes.

Lindsey Kluender.

North Chesterfield.

