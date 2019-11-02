Distracted driving
can destroy lives
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Evidence presented at a hearing showed that Claire Carr was texting while driving when she hit and killed three people on state Route 288 in 2018. Records showed that she was involved in three different texting conversations while driving back home that evening. The defense attorney argued that she had 8.1 seconds from the time she saw the disabled vehicle to react. During these 8.1 seconds, Carr admitted she sent an emoji on her phone. Obviously, she texts and drives. Obviously she was distracted because other witnesses following her were not texting and driving and were able to avoid hitting anybody. Her decision to text and drive resulted in the deaths of three people.
After a lengthy delay in even getting to a trial, a sweetheart of a plea deal allowing Carr to serve a one-year work-release sentence was made between a judge (who admitted the sentence was inadequate yet did nothing about it), a prosecutor and a defense attorney whose client is a lawyer. Let's not forget that Carr's license also was suspended for six months, but she can still drive to and from work. Let's also not forget that the original trial date back in March was postponed until this November. Now, is it me, or does something smell rotten here?
Texting and driving is a pervasive problem in this country. I even sat in the Goochland County traffic court one time and listened to one judge tell everyone a story about how he had lost a family member to a texting-and-driving incident. Obviously, he was trying to send a message to everyone about the dangers and seriousness of the problem. Yet, now, when presented with the perfect opportunity to send a real message about it, they not only fail to serve up justice for the victims and their families, but for the rest of us as well.
Put down the phone, people. Eyes up. Lives depend on it.
Mark Busser.
Richmond.
