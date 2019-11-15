Pay athletes for success
rather than potential
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Let us, for a moment, compare the athletic skill and compensation of golfers, NASCAR drivers and tennis professionals with other professionals in sports such as baseball, soccer and football.
The competitors in the first three sports are paid after and only if they perform.
The athletes in the other sports mentioned are paid before they perform, based on their potential.
What would happen if a baseball, soccer or football star who does not produce the results the team expected had to return or put in escrow a percentage of his potential-based salary?
When the athlete has on-field success, a percentage of the escrow fund would be returned to the athlete as an incentive.
This just might be a more realistic way of rewarding athletes' professional performance skills.
Could this also result in a more affordable admission price so that more people could enjoy our national pastimes?
Marshall Johnson.
Mechanicsville.
