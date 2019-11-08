Grant to VCU
not nearly enough
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Isn’t everyone aware of the opioid crisis in Virginia? It is a disgrace that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services allocated less than $700,000 to Virginia Commonwealth University to help expand drug addiction recovery programs at eight Virginia universities. Perhaps Gov. Ralph Northam should read Beth Macy’s book, "Dopesick." It is very depressing, and she exposed the horrible epidemic in southwest Virginia but it is everywhere.
Martha Dabney.
Richmond.
