Grant to VCU

not nearly enough

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Isn’t everyone aware of the opioid crisis in Virginia? It is a disgrace that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services allocated less than $700,000 to Virginia Commonwealth University to help expand drug addiction recovery programs at eight Virginia universities. Perhaps Gov. Ralph Northam should read Beth Macy’s book, "Dopesick." It is very depressing, and she exposed the horrible epidemic in southwest Virginia but it is everywhere.

Martha Dabney.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription