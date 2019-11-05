Kindness of strangers
in abundance at DMV
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When considering St. Paul's admonition in Philippians 4:8 to think on that which is pure, lovely and praiseworthy, the Department of Motor Vehicles office probably doesn’t immediately come to mind.
Recently, my 97-year-old aunt needed to renew her driver's license for ID purposes.
We arrived at the DMV in Midlothian at about 3:30 p.m. and, yes, it was crowded. After receiving our number, we had trouble finding seats together. A kind woman named Wendy and her young daughter insisted we take their seats because my aunt was using a walker. The phrase “the kindness of strangers” came to mind.
As the seat next to us became available, a young man named Scott sat down. He had an obvious disability, which he indicated was from a car accident. He had no apprehension in sharing this and other personal information with us. We had a wonderful conversation. He was a veteran of two Gulf wars and we were honored to pass the time in his company.
There was a young armed officer watching over the waiting room, which no doubt put everyone’s mind at ease. He not only stayed in constant motion but made announcements to keep us informed.
When our number finally was called, Cartisa, the clerk who assisted my aunt, could not have been more patient, kind and understanding.
Even though it was 5:30 p.m. and the front door was locked, these dedicated employees would not leave until the waiting room was empty. It would be quite a while before they got to go home.
The reason I know these individuals by name is that during my day, everyday, I often try to get the name of folks God puts in my orbit who have blessed me so I can pray for them at day’s end. I did pray for Wendy, her daughter, Scott, the security officer and Cartisa. I hope that sharing this experience will put an end to the DMV stereotype.
My aunt had the last word. On the way out, after almost 2½ hours, she said, “At least I’ll never have to do that again!”
Mary Stella.
Midlothian.
I have to admit that my last visit to the DMV went very well. I have had times where I spent way too long in there, but it was a lot more orderly than usual. Coincidence? I don't know. I just hope that my next occasion to visit those folks goes as well.
