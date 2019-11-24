Mayor should heed example
set by county governments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Young Mayor Levar Stoney is too busy to be strapped by the routine day-to-day chores of personal responsibility like the rest of us.
Big-time politicians, corporate chieftains and others live with great demands on their time and talent, and someone else takes care of paying their bank card balance.
And Stoney sure earned a few days off at the end of a conference in Hawaii.
With that said, do he and his administration similarly think that the city of Richmond's government services and bureaucracy will take care of themselves?
What does the operation of city services — think potholes and sidewalk maintenance and derelict schools — look like to average citizens and visitors to this fair city?
During my most recent visit, the headlines screamed about the incompetency, the lazy bureaucratic rationalizations for it that bordered on deceit, and exposed city officials who really care less about providing what citizens need and care about, i.e., new schools.
Politicians love to say that they will solve problems by spending tax dollars — that's money taken from hard-working citizens — so politicians can promise a host of much-needed new schools.
But when they can't deliver but half of what is promised ... well, that's just the way it is.
What politicians and bureaucrats in the city forget is that the municipality is surrounded by competent and thriving county governments that not only deliver promised new schools on budget, but also have a lower tax rate than the city.
Maybe the mayor will proposed a new tax to deliver on what the old "new tax" was supposed to do.
Just look out later if he gets his way with the new development zone that the coliseum presently occupies.
Rob Richardson.
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
