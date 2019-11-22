Measures needed
to protect bird habitat
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Meadowlarks were once very common in Virginia. The eastern meadowlark’s bright yellow belly, dark chevron at its neck, and its flutelike trill make it one of the most recognizable of Virginia’s birds. They were so common that my dad used to have to distinguish them from quail when they flew up suddenly on his hunting trips. But meadowlarks are not as easy to find in our grasslands and prairies as they once were.
Meadowlarks' natural habitats are grasslands and areas burned by fire from lightning or by people such as Native Americans. These birds prefer areas of 25 acres or more, including fallow fields on farms. But, as farms have been divided to make subdivisions all over the eastern portion of the United States, meadowlarks have lost significant amounts of habitat. Development is not the only threat to meadowlarks — climate change is taking away significant habitat and endangering their population.
Climate change threatens many types of birds. As seasonal temperatures rise, hardwood forests where many warblers and songbirds nest are becoming less suitable mixed-pine forests. Climate change causes the sea level to rise and threatens nesting sites in coastal areas of Virginia.
Hunting groups such as Ducks Unlimited have lobbied the governments of the United States and Canada to save lakes in the Prairie Pothole Region and the boreal forests of Canada in order to try to save the birds. Conservationists and hunters have protected the land that has saved many birds, but these habitats will need strong advocates for land conservation to protect the birds that nest there.
Now more than ever, we have a need to call on our government to conserve lands and take action against climate change. The federal government needs to provide adequate resources to combat this species decline by funding state agency action plans and supporting commonsense climate policies that move our country forward.
James Shelton.
Richmond.
