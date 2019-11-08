Retired teacher honors
Editor, Times Dispatch:
This letter is in response to Holt Livesay Sr. who is so annoyed at the University of Virginia for raising the minimum wage for employees that he chose to resort to the petty statement regarding teaching: “Those who can, do; and those who can’t, teach.” I hesitated to even reply to such a paltry attempt to be witty, but then I saw the article about Ryan Sykes, the Hopewell educator who recently received the Milken Educator Award for his excellent contributions to education. I thought about Rodney Robinson, who after a decade in teaching middle and high school, became a social studies and history teacher at the Virgie Binford Education Center in the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center. He was named National Teacher of the Year. I write on their behalf. I also write on behalf of my daughter, who taught children who could not afford musical instruments to play symphony and folk music on small wooden flutes known as “recorders.” She was recognized by the Missouri Legislature as an outstanding music educator. I write on behalf of my good friend, who takes her trained dogs into classrooms to work with disabled children, calming and helping them to improve their cognitive and reading skills. I write on behalf of thousands of women and men who chose to be teachers because they love learning and love to pass it on. They struggle with low pay, long hours and often the disrespect of people like Livesay. They can do, and they do it every day.
Meta Potts,
Retired teacher.
Henrico.
Thank you Ms. Potts for writing on behalf of the dedicated teachers in America. You also wrote on behalf of my two granddaughters. One teaches 3rd grade in North Carolina and the other teaches and supervises a Head Start program in South Carolina. They both “can” and they “do.”
