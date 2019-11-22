Support for death penalty
weak, disappointing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While the recent support of the Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial team for the death penalty is disappointing, it is no surprise, given the newspaper's long history of support for capital punishment.
What I found curious, however, was the argument made for retaining the death penalty. Most of the recent editorial focused on the dramatic drop in the use of capital punishment in Virginia and across the nation.
The only arguments given in support of the death penalty was public opinion and the "extraordinarily heinous" nature of some crimes.
Public support for capital punishment is tenuous, at best. A March 2018 Quinnipiac poll asked two questions about the death penalty.
The first was a simple yes-no question that showed 58% support for executions. A more nuanced second question, however, found that only 37% of American voters supported capital punishment when given the alternative sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.
While this is not a Virginia-specific poll, I suspect that Virginians would respond in a similar fashion.
Virginia’s prison system has maximum security and super-max facilities that ensure public safety from the most violent predators among us.
This reality leaves the "extraordinarily heinous" nature of some crimes as the sole remaining reason to justify death sentences.
In other words, the editorial team appears to endorse vengeance as the primary, if not sole, reason for retaining the death penalty. That is a very weak and sad justification for an anachronistic and unnecessary punishment.
Michael E. Stone,
Executive Director,
Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The so-called death penalty isn't really a punishment not is it vengeance. It's one solution to the problem of what to do with people who present enough of a threat to the public to make it impossibly dangerous to allow them to be present in society. It's closest parallel is putting down vicious dogs. We don't do that out of anger, vengeance or an attempt to dissuade other dogs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.