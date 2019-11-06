Heilman looked beyond UR,
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A lot of stories have been written about my Marine buddy, E. Bruce Heilman, the former president of the University of Richmond, who passed away on Oct. 19. He truly was a man for all times. Much has been made of his daring trips on his Harley motorcycle, and his love affair with the open road on his motorcycle has been enjoyed by bike enthusiasts. He was so Marine! Movie and TV writers should seize the moment to capture his escapades across the country for the screen.
Many people know of his generosity and how he helped the larger community, but some people might not know he was a trustee on the board of directors for the former Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville.
During my tenure as the 11th president of Saint Paul’s College, I reached out to Heilman on several occasions, seeking financial support for the school. Heilman was so giving — not once did he refuse to contribute to the school. Although the school eventually closed, his gifts allowed me to keep the doors open long enough so I could help students transition to schools such as Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University. Thanks, Marine.
Now you know the rest of the story.
Millard D. "Pete" Stith Jr.
North Chesterfield.
