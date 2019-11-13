Richmond area should host
Veterans Day parade
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was happy to read in the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the Clover Hill High School Band played in the Veterans Day parade in New York City.
On that note, I was in Southern Pines, N.C., over the weekend. Southern Pines is near Fort Bragg. There was a well-attended Veterans Day parade on Saturday down the town's street, and it had a wonderful community feel. I was especially impressed with the number of children and teenagers who participated or attended.
It made me wonder, with Fort Lee’s proximity to Richmond, why there was no Veterans Day parade in the Richmond area? I then learned that Hopewell had a Veterans Day Parade in 2018 (a relaunch) but cancelled it this year due to a lack of “organizational participation.”
Perhaps a group could organize a Veterans Day parade in the city of Richmond, to likewise be held the Saturday before Veterans Day of 2020. It could start and end at the Virginia War Memorial. I would be happy to be involved in this effort. It would be well-attended and would be a great community event, especially if it was a regional effort with Virginia Commonwealth University's wonderful pep band, The Peppas; Fort Lee’s involvement; the color guard from a local high school; and the Virginia War Memorial’s nonprofit or the American Legion reaching out to local veterans to participate as well.
I will reach out to the Virginia War Memorial with this idea but hope to generate interest in a Veterans Day parade through this letter as well.
Miriam Tice.
North Chesterfield.
