Mitigation necessary
as well as adaptation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recent Letters to the Editor from Tim Brandon and Ian Sutton spoke to our changing climate and our need to adapt. I appreciate the perspective both writers took to consider the benefits we could experience. Specifically, Sutton identifies localization (the opposite of globalization) as an important trend. I agree that we need to adapt. But we also need to pursue mitigation at the same time because, as these two writers point out, we cannot know exactly what we are in for.
Our climate will continue to heat up even if we could stop polluting tomorrow. But we can prevent global warming from becoming horrific. I applaud our Virginia congressional representatives who are on record for supporting legislation to take climate action: U.S. Reps. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who supports the Paris Agreement on climate change and who works for environmental justice; Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Don Beyer, D-8th, who co-chair the New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force; Gerry Connolly, D-11th, who supports the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act; and Sen. Tim Kaine, who co-sponsored the Climate Security Act. Also of note, three of our congressmen have joined the House Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus: Bobby Scott, D-3rd, Denver Riggleman, R-5th, and eyer. Their willingness to sit down with other lawmakers and discuss solutions is commendable. To have any hope of a livable future, our government needs to incentivize mitigation efforts. Pricing carbon and refunding the money is the best way to reduce carbon in all sectors of our society. Slowing our temperature rise gives us a chance at adapting to the new normal. But don’t count on there being bananas. We have entered the sixth great extinction event of geological time. How and when it ends depends upon our leaders’ commitment to working together to mitigate warming.
Monica Lewis.
Richmond.
