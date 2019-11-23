More green space

needed in Midlothian

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have been a resident of Midlothian for a decade, and the overall amount of greenery has diminished since 2009. This decline in trees and plants is due to rapid growth of new neighborhoods and businesses. The Chesterfield Planning Commission needs to construct a public park in central Midlothian to counteract the decline of green space in the area.

Newly built green spaces and community parks could lead to many positive effects, but the most significant might be the improved general mood and attitude of residents. Psychologists have studied people walking in a forest-like setting versus people walking indoors. Those who walked outdoors proved to be much happier, which produces a wider range of thinking, better interactions with others and an improved overall attitude. A new park in Midlothian would give residents a place to relax and to exercise a multitude of activities.

Let's keep Midlothian from becoming an urban wasteland. Please help convince the Chesterfield Planning Commission that the residents of Midlothian want a central community park added to the Midlothian Community Special Area Plan.

Peter Ward.

Midlothian.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription