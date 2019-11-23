More green space
needed in Midlothian
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have been a resident of Midlothian for a decade, and the overall amount of greenery has diminished since 2009. This decline in trees and plants is due to rapid growth of new neighborhoods and businesses. The Chesterfield Planning Commission needs to construct a public park in central Midlothian to counteract the decline of green space in the area.
Newly built green spaces and community parks could lead to many positive effects, but the most significant might be the improved general mood and attitude of residents. Psychologists have studied people walking in a forest-like setting versus people walking indoors. Those who walked outdoors proved to be much happier, which produces a wider range of thinking, better interactions with others and an improved overall attitude. A new park in Midlothian would give residents a place to relax and to exercise a multitude of activities.
Let's keep Midlothian from becoming an urban wasteland. Please help convince the Chesterfield Planning Commission that the residents of Midlothian want a central community park added to the Midlothian Community Special Area Plan.
Peter Ward.
Midlothian.
Peter Ward -- Having lived in Chesterfield County for 25 years and escaped from there three years ago, I completely understand your sentiment. Some 'green space' might be nice..........but it doesn't generate tax revenue that can pay for all of those bureaucrats everyone seems to love so dearly.
