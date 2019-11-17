Check 2020 plan coverage
before Dec. 7 deadline
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
People with Medicare have until Saturday, Dec. 7, to select their Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan coverage for 2020. To ensure you have the right plan in place come Jan. 1, it’s important to focus on these key questions:
• Are my doctors in network? Use online tools to confirm which doctors and hospitals are in a plan’s network. A licensed health insurance agent can help.
• Are my prescription drugs covered? Although Original Medicare does not cover most prescription drugs, many Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drug coverage, or you can sign up for a Part D Prescription Drug Plan separately.
• What innovative benefits are available? Beyond vision, hearing and dental coverage, if you aim to become healthier, look for fitness program benefits. If you travel or appreciate technology, virtual doctor visits are helpful.
While the clock is ticking until the Dec. 7 annual enrollment deadline, remember you’re not alone. Take advantage of resources, including licensed sales agents and websites such as medicare.gov and www.humana.com/medicare. You also can call 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) (or TTY: 877-486-2048) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or call Humana at 800-213-5286 (TTY: 711) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time seven days a week.
Neil Steffens,
Mid-Atlantic Medicare President, Humana.
