Opportunities abound
to get people moving
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am writing to express my appreciation for the recent editorial, "Sedentary America." The last line summed up what is probably the best approach to encouraging active, healthy lifestyles and building vibrant communities: Just get moving. At Sports Backers, where I work, our mission is to create active living opportunities for people of all ages in the Richmond region. This includes organizing events like the VCU Health Richmond Marathon and Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. But as the editorial pointed out, a person doesn’t necessarily need to compete in endurance events to be healthy. That is why our programs like Kids Run RVA, Fitness Warriors and Bike Walk RVA are committed to creating daily opportunities for people to walk, run, bike, and just get moving, whether it’s for recreation, transportation or to achieve fitness goals. And as the marathon shows, it takes community support and partnerships to make achieving this mission possible. We are grateful for the work being done by event volunteers, run club coaches, advocates for safe and connected places to bike and walk, and community fitness instructors for sharing our commitment to healthy living and making it possible for our fellow residents to just get moving on a daily basis.
Pete Woody,
P.R. and Communications Manager, Sports Backers.
Richmond.
As a former distance runner, I applaud the Sports Backers. I have completed several 10k runs and five half-marathons. Thanks to a workplace injury in 2018, my running days are over..........but I extend kudos to those who still participate.
