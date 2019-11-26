Opportunities abound

to get people moving

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am writing to express my appreciation for the recent editorial, "Sedentary America." The last line summed up what is probably the best approach to encouraging active, healthy lifestyles and building vibrant communities: Just get moving. At Sports Backers, where I work, our mission is to create active living opportunities for people of all ages in the Richmond region. This includes organizing events like the VCU Health Richmond Marathon and Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. But as the editorial pointed out, a person doesn’t necessarily need to compete in endurance events to be healthy. That is why our programs like Kids Run RVA, Fitness Warriors and Bike Walk RVA are committed to creating daily opportunities for people to walk, run, bike, and just get moving, whether it’s for recreation, transportation or to achieve fitness goals. And as the marathon shows, it takes community support and partnerships to make achieving this mission possible. We are grateful for the work being done by event volunteers, run club coaches, advocates for safe and connected places to bike and walk, and community fitness instructors for sharing our commitment to healthy living and making it possible for our fellow residents to just get moving on a daily basis.

Pete Woody,

P.R. and Communications Manager, Sports Backers.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription