Reader seeks pardon
for Martinsville Seven
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A few months ago, I took the liberty of writing to Gov. Ralph Northam, asking him to pardon the Martinsville Seven. But, so far, I’ve received no reply. So I’m taking it to the people. In 1951 in Richmond, seven black men were executed for the rape of one white woman. Although in the history of Virginia, no white man had ever been put to death for rape, six black men under the age of 21 and a 37-year-old World War II veteran were put to death, the largest mass execution for rape in United States history.
A few years earlier, in 1944, a 24-year-old black woman named Recy Taylor of Alabama was raped by six white men and, although one man admitted to the rape, no one was ever even arrested. In 2011, 67 years after the attack, the Alabama Legislature officially apologized on behalf on behalf of the state “for its failure to prosecute her attackers.” Taylor died in 2017. She was 97.
In my 65 years, I’ve never heard the Martinsville Seven mentioned on TV or radio and I’ve often wondered why. They did not deserve to die and it’s never too late to right a wrong.
Pamela Hairston Chisholm.
Martinsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.