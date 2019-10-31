Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 687 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMELIA CHESTERFIELD CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS CITY OF RICHMOND CUMBERLAND FLUVANNA GOOCHLAND HANOVER HENRICO LOUISA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA ESSEX KING WILLIAM KING AND QUEEN RICHMOND WESTMORELAND IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CAROLINE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BRUNSWICK CITY OF PETERSBURG DINWIDDIE LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA CITY OF EMPORIA GREENSVILLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANGOLA, ANTE, BEACH, BON AIR, BRAYS FORK, BRUNSWICK, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BURRUSS CORNER, CARET, CEDAR FORK, CENTER CROSS, CHAMPLAIN, CHASE CITY, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHULA, CLANCIE, CLARESVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, COLONIAL BEACH, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CORBIN, COWIE CORNER, CREWE, DAWN, DENARO, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE, DURAND, EARLS, EDGERTON, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, FARMVILLE, GLEN ALLEN, GOOCHLAND, GREEN PLAIN, GRESSIT, GUINEA MILLS, HAWK, HOWERTONS, JETERSVILLE, KENBRIDGE, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LAKE MONTICELLO, LAWRENCEVILLE, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, LOUISA, MANNBORO, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MEADOWVILLE, MECHANICSVILLE, MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL, MOSELEY, PETERSBURG, POWHATAN, RAINES TAVERN, REAMS, REEDS, RICHMOND, SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK, SOUTH HILL, STODDERT, TRIPLET, VALENTINES, VICTORIA, WARSAW, WEST POINT, AND WHITE PLAINS.