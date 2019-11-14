Taxpayer irked
by spending decisions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The economy must be booming. The University of Virginia is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour, and the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority doesn't have to collect rent anymore. Or, could these be a couple of bad business decisions? The money has to come from somewhere, right? As a taxpayer, it makes me sick how twisted this is. Tenants behind on their rent have an advocacy group? Either the city and/or state is going to come for more tax dollars, or send our overpayment back. I think we all know how this ends.
Paul Dillard.
Richmond.
Dear Paul, I believe I heard from President Trump that the economy was booming. I have no problem with UVA raising the minimum wage for full-time contractors
to $15 an hour. Contractors have bills to pay too. If this causes an increase in tuition or meal plan rates that UVA students can't afford, perhaps they should consider community college which are less costly than UVA.
Concerning the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, as long as the Richmond Mayor continues to play political games this problem will not be resolved. The proposed Navy Hill project has become a distraction from good governance in the City.
Well, they can always just print more money. It's so easy to "fix" bad fiscal policy with horrible monetary policy.
