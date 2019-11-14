Taxpayer irked

by spending decisions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The economy must be booming. The University of Virginia is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour, and the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority doesn't have to collect rent anymore. Or, could these be a couple of bad business decisions? The money has to come from somewhere, right? As a taxpayer, it makes me sick how twisted this is. Tenants behind on their rent have an advocacy group? Either the city and/or state is going to come for more tax dollars, or send our overpayment back. I think we all know how this ends.

Paul Dillard.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription