Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was shocked by RTD columnist Jeff Schapiro’s opening salvo in his analysis after the Nov. 5 election: “For Virginia Republicans, it’s all over but the pouting.”
I would remind Schapiro that Republicans don’t pout. Unlike Schapiro, we Republicans, by and large, accept the will of the people, as we did in 2008. There is no need to boast, criticize and/or demean. It takes a village — remember?
Paul G. Fleming.
Midlothian.
I might say insulting things about the Dumbocrats here ;>, however, that is all I will do. I won't be out on the streets blocking traffic, etc. And Democrats need to be aware that everybody is not a Democrat, we will be watching, we will be voting next time possibly joined by disgruntled Democrats who will be sick of things like high taxes and the economy tanking.
Paul G. Fleming,
I've read numerous articles and letters from Virginia Republicans and pouting is the order of the day...Ans OBTW from 2008 until 2017 you Republicans acted like racist jackwagons so spate me that lie...
