Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was shocked by RTD columnist Jeff Schapiro’s opening salvo in his analysis after the Nov. 5 election: “For Virginia Republicans, it’s all over but the pouting.”

I would remind Schapiro that Republicans don’t pout. Unlike Schapiro, we Republicans, by and large, accept the will of the people, as we did in 2008. There is no need to boast, criticize and/or demean. It takes a village — remember?

Paul G. Fleming.

Midlothian.

