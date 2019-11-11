Vet recalls disrespect
given to troops in 1970s
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
More than 45 years after my discharge from the Army, I am almost comfortable with admitting that I am a veteran. I still hesitate before answering the question, but I do say “Yes” when asked.
After that, I usually change the subject. Very few people today understand what it was like to be in the military in 1970. Back then, we thought twice before wearing our uniforms when off duty (although our haircuts easily gave us away). Going home on leave, I never traveled in uniform.
Today, especially in the media, there seems to be a lot of fawning over people in uniform. Athletes and public figures who never served sometimes seem anxious to show their gratitude by gushing their appreciation for those who have.
Personally, I find the G.I. Joe-wannabes tiresome. If you are that smitten with people in uniform, join up. Uncle Sam would be glad to have you.
It is fine to say “Thank you for your service” to our vets. They deserve to be thanked. Just go easy on the hero worship. Some vets are true heroes, but most of us do not merit that designation. We served in many roles, and we did it for a variety of reasons. In my time, a lot of men were drafted. A lot people who served never fired a weapon at anybody. Many do not self-identify as "warriors."
As for me, in response to “Thank you,” I’ll simply say “You are welcome.” That "Thank you" is a significant improvement on what was said to us in 1973.
Peter Mazure.
Midlothian.
