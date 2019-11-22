Questioning loyalty
Like National Security Counsel aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, my father also emigrated from Ukraine after futile fighting as a 16-year-old against the Bolsheviks (now communists) in the Russian Civil War. He arrived at Ellis Island in the United States in 1929 via Turkey, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia and France. He got a job, learned English, became a naturalized U.S. citizen in six years, married my Mayflower-descendant mother and was a patriot. As a naval architect, he helped build Navy ships at the Brooklyn Navy Yard during WWII and until he retired in 1962. He would take me there when I was small kid in 1944 and show off the ships he had a part in designing. He hated the Soviet Union, and never would go back. His influence helped induce me to go to the Naval Academy and serve proudly as an officer in the Navy. Like Lt. Col. Vindman’s father, my father was a proud citizen by choice, not by luck of birth. To question Lt. Col. Vindman's loyalty really disturbs me. Those who do question his loyalty need to do self-introspection of their own motives.
A.R. Zagayko.
Glen Allen.
Those who question Lt. Col. Vindman's loyalty, such as John Yoo and Laura Ingraham, are incapable of introspection into their motives or anything else. They are without a moral compass.
