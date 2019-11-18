Reader questions

removal of statues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The city of Charlottesville recently decided to remove several “offensive” statues, including one of explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and their Shoshone interpreter Sacagawea. Earlier this year, Californians decided to paint over a historic mural featuring George Washington. Last year, the University of North Carolina allowed people to destroy a statue of a Confederate soldier because it offended people. How are these actions any different from what ISIS did when it demolished the Temple of Baalshamin or when the Taliban destroyed the Buddhas of Bamyan? Why is it OK to destroy some monuments and not others? All these sites are very historic and all should be preserved and not destroyed.

R. H. Mitchell.

Richmond.

