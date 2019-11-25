Reader says death penalty
a deterrent against crime
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I write in response to correspondent Michael Stone's Letter to the Editor, "Support for death penalty weak, disappointing." I noted that he is the executive director of a leading anti-death penalty advocacy group. Law students are taught in first-year criminal law class that the aims of the punishments found in the Code of Virginia are twofold: First, they punish wrongdoers for their wrongdoing; second, they discourage others from committing similar crimes. No argument that anyone can construct will ever outweigh these compelling reasons for the death penalty in appropriate cases.
The death penalty is the last bastion standing between us and violent criminals run amok. Keep it in place.
David H. Worrell Jr.
Henrico.
