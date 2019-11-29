Retired postal worker
saw much inefficiency
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service with more than three decades of service, I witnessed firsthand a big problem within the Postal Service. There is too much nonproductive help — people walking around with clipboards constantly counting the mail, preventing clerks from sorting the mail until the counts had been completed. I saw high piles of mail that could not be distributed because it hadn’t been counted.
Firms and patrons who paid expensive box rental fees would find their boxes empty, important mail would be delayed as it waited for someone to count it — and often the person designated to count it would show up late or not at all. Even more ridiculous, the next day the same process of counting and recording would start all over again.
This senseless process prevents the many dedicated clerks from doing their jobs, and it produces complaints about mail delays. This nonproductive compilation of statistics should be severely curtailed.
Mike Giletto.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.