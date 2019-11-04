Schiff shooting arrows

at nonexistent targets

In considering the past several years of Democratic approaches to remove President Donald Trump from office, I find U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff's method the most revealing. Over the years, the California Democrat has claimed a number of incontrovertible facts of impeachable offenses. These types of unsupported claims remind me of the old story of the person who shoots an arrow into a wall, runs over and paints a circle around the arrow and claims he's hit a bull's-eye. It appears unlikely that this kind of behavior will end even if Trump is re-elected. Though I do remain hopeful that reports by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham might very well clear the air.

Richard Carchman.

Columbia.

