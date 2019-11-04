Schiff shooting arrows
at nonexistent targets
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In considering the past several years of Democratic approaches to remove President Donald Trump from office, I find U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff's method the most revealing. Over the years, the California Democrat has claimed a number of incontrovertible facts of impeachable offenses. These types of unsupported claims remind me of the old story of the person who shoots an arrow into a wall, runs over and paints a circle around the arrow and claims he's hit a bull's-eye. It appears unlikely that this kind of behavior will end even if Trump is re-elected. Though I do remain hopeful that reports by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham might very well clear the air.
Richard Carchman.
Columbia.
I can’t help but wonder if Mr. Carchman has visited Outer Mongolia these past few months, that or some other place where the news were not available. How else could he have missed the reports, the witnesses, the evidence of Trump’s attempts to solicit a foreign government to investigate his domestic political rival, all the while dangling US tax payer money until the foreign leader agrees to start digging.
This evidence has not been supplied by people with suspect motives but by Trump appointees who no longer could stomach such overt and slimy corruption. These people for the most part have sterling bona fides, military records, unblemished careers in foreign service, and, perhaps most important of all, a good measure of integrity and conscience.
Yes, Mr. Carchman, by all means: Wait for the inspector general’s report and file it right next to your file on Benghazi.
Carchman is eagerly awaiting the magic Barr report...like Benghazi, IRS, Pizzagate and Baby Parts....It'll keep the goobers frothing but accomplish little else.
