Road repairs needed

along Cherokee Road

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On my way to school each day, I have to ride along the pothole- and bump-riddled Cherokee Road to get to school. The road has been repaired multiple times but the problems keep recurring. Someone needs make a change; we need Richmond City Council to make road repair a priority.

Cars drive along this road daily, especially at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. as parents take their children to and from school. But the road looks like a battleground because there are holes and cracks along its entirety. You'd think the city would fix it, right? Wrong. Cherokee Road is the main road leading to the back streets of the James River area. It’s really helpful for people to use to get to a destination without stopping at traffic lights. It’s also more scenic and makes for a better car ride. Except the potholes and cracks in the road — especially on the way to school early in the morning — make everyone’s ride more unpleasant.

If the city doesn't fix this road, we might end up with more accidents and more casualties. Please, Richmond, make a change.

Ben Mills.

Richmond.

